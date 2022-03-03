Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Increasing clouds tonight... leads to a few scattered snow showers during the early AM tomorrow... as well as, off-and-on scattered light snow showers coming down throughout your Thursday.

Overall, lower-end amounts are expected, with most spots only looking to pick-up Trace amounts to 2.0″-inches.

Winds will continue to increase throughout the day tomorrow... so there’s likely to be blowing areas of snow during the afternoon, and a few visibility impacts on the roads as a result.

Any lingering snow showers are expected to come to an end just past the evening commute Thurs... with clearing skies and quieter conditions for the end of the week, headed into the weekend.

The second-half of the weekend brings slightly above-average temps, hovering in the 30′s... and with it, a mixed bag of precip Sunday into Monday of next week.

