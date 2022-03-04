Advertisement

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest.
By Jared Goffinet, Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26.

He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying a new home and vehicle with his winnings, according to WXIX.

The celebration might have gone a little too far, though.

Two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, Hellard was arrested on drug-related charges, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders confirmed on Thursday.

Hellard was pulled over on March 2 after Erlanger, Kentucky, police noticed his vehicle registration had expired, the arrest report reads.

Officers called a K-9 team to the scene to search Hellard’s vehicle.

As they searched, officers found a smoking pipe that had a white crystal substance in it, according to police. The substance in the pipe was determined to be meth, the arrest report says.

Hellard was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and has since bonded out, jail records indicate.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ukrainian-American Reacts
Presque Isle Ukrainian-American Reacts to War in Ukraine
The Houlton Unified Basketball team will hit the hardwood on Monday for the first game.
Houlton ready for Unified Basketball debut
it was another great showing for County skiers at the State Championships.
State Ski Champions are recognized
MVH
Maine Veterans Homes’ announced Caribou Closure Faces Community and Legislative Backlash
Fort Fairfield Fire
Fort Fairfield Fire Department Battles Structure Fire

Latest News

Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
County Ag Report: Greenhouse Planting
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook, Twitter