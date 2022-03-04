Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. High pressure will be in control of our weather during the daytime today. This will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds to the region during the day today, and continue to provide us nice weather heading into tomorrow. As this high pressure continues to make its way east, a low pressure system further west will make its way in during the day on Sunday, which looks to bring a mix of snow and rain for the day on Sunday. The good news is that this starts the upward trend in the temperature department, as high temperatures early next week look to be approaching the 40 degree mark.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

We’ll continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Overall it will be a nice day even though temperatures will still be on the chilly side. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper teens across the board. It will still feel a bit cooler out there thanks to a southwesterly wind that’ll continue to be gusty throughout the afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tonight temperatures fall back into the single digits below zero once again. This will be the last below zero night for the foreseeable future. Westerly winds continue to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, but begin to die down for the daytime Saturday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow looks to be a beautiful day. Mostly sunny skies are expected through much of the day. It’s not until the late afternoon/early evening that we’ll begin to see clouds move back into the region out ahead of Sunday’s storm system. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than they’ll get to today, with high temperatures expected to climb up into the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures won’t fall much if at all during the overnight hours and into Sunday, which helps to setup the warmer air moving in during the day Sunday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days show our system on Sunday that looks to bring snow mixing over to rain during the late morning and into the early afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 30s. Monday we’re watching some scattered snow showers that could move through during the day as high temperatures climb close to 40 degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all look quiet at this point, with temperatures remaining on the mild side through the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Have a great day, and enjoy the weekend!

