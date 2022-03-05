Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone. High pressure is in control of our weather over the next 24 hours, which will lead to another nice day in store for tomorrow. I think we’ll see more sunshine tomorrow during the daytime hours than what we saw today, which will make the first half of the weekend the better half in terms of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase during the evening hours, which will lead to our next system approaching for the daytime Sunday. Temperatures tonight fall back into the single digits both above and below zero. Winds will still be gusty at times, but the good news is that this is the last night of temperatures in the single digits for the foreseeable future.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Waking up tomorrow morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, which will help temperatures climb a few more degrees than they did today. Clouds will begin to increase during the evening hours out ahead of the low pressure system that will bring more precipitation to the area during the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than they were during the daytime today. Highs are expected to climb up into the lower to mid 20s, so it’ll definitely be the better weekend day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday right now looks to be a mess in terms of precipitation. We start as snow showers just after sunrise. It’s not until we get into the mid-morning hours that we’ll begin to see more of a mix of sleet and freezing rain move into the region. This round looks to be more widespread, and will continue into the early afternoon. As temperatures warm up during the day, we’ll see the mix change over to plain rain during the early afternoon. It stays as rain through mid-afternoon before we get a break in the action during the late afternoon hours. We’ll see another round of rain showers right around dinner time, before tapering off during the evening hours. The good news is any snow or mix accumulation from this system won’t stick, as the rain will wash it away during the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the region. Southerly winds are to thank for the warmer air being ushered into the region.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed timeline, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. I’ll be back first thing Monday morning with an update to start the week, as we could be looking at another system bringing snow to the region Monday night and into Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

