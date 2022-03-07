Fire Destroys Attached Garage in Connor

CONNOR, Maine (WAGM) -

A fire in Connor Township on Sunday destroyed an attached garage.

At approximately noon Sunday, Caribou Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on the Adams Road in Connor, when they arrived, they discovered the attached garage of the property fully engulfed in flames, along with an extension into the main structure of the home.

Crews from Caribou, Stockholm, North Lakes, Limestone and Van Buren spent a little over 6 hours on the scene and said the majority of the interior contents of the home were able to be salvaged.

WAGM spoke with the homeowner, who requested their privacy be respected, and declined to have themselves or their property photographed.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.