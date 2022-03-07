Advertisement

Fire Destroys Attached Garage in Connor

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNOR, Maine (WAGM) -

A fire in Connor Township on Sunday destroyed an attached garage.

At approximately noon Sunday, Caribou Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on the Adams Road in Connor, when they arrived, they discovered the attached garage of the property fully engulfed in flames, along with an extension into the main structure of the home.

Crews from Caribou, Stockholm, North Lakes, Limestone and Van Buren spent a little over 6 hours on the scene and said the majority of the interior contents of the home were able to be salvaged.

WAGM spoke with the homeowner, who requested their privacy be respected, and declined to have themselves or their property photographed.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Versant Budget Billing
Versant Says Budget Billing ‘Easiest Way to Manage Your Energy Costs’
County Ag Report: Greenhouse Planting
County AG Report: Greenhouse Planting
Ukrainian-American Reacts
Presque Isle Ukrainian-American Reacts to War in Ukraine
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, March 7th PM
Versant Budget Billing
Versant Says Budget Billing ‘Easiest Way to Manage Your Energy Costs’
Operation Hunger Telethon
Operation Hunger Telethon Partnership
Sledding The County: Tech
Sledding The County: Tech