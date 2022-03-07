Operation Hunger Telethon Partnership

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Partnerships bring together entities for a common goal. On Thursday March 10th, WAGM, United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities will partner together to hold the 4th annual Operation Hunger Telethon. This partnership has helped raise thousands of dollars to help feed people in Aroostook County.

Dixie Shaw, the Director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine, says, “Last year was an unbelievable telethon. I’m still speechless about last years telethon it was so wonderful. Yes, we have used the funds and yes, we used it to buy food.”

For the past 4 years, WAGM, United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities Maine have partnered to raise thousands of dollars though the Operation Hunger Telethon.

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director for United Way of Aroostook says, “The partnership is so important because we are able to reach even more people. Partnering with WAGM we’re able to reach everyone around Aroostook County. United Way of Aroostook, we touch one of every two people that live in Aroostook County. And Catholic Charities impacts thousands of people living in Aroostook County. So, we have the ability to partner and collaborate on this project to be able to reach all of Aroostook County.”

Kelly Landeen, General Manager of WAGM says, “The partnership with United Way and Catholic Charities is important because we all three bring something to the table. Of course we bring the ability to bring it out to the masses. And the United Way collects the money and distributes it back to Catholic Charities and then Catholic Charities does the work that needs to be done with that money and helping the food pantries buy food and get it back to the people.”

All three stress that your donation will go directly to your friends and neighbors.

Shaw adds, “It costs us, to meet the need, whatever we have. You know, if we have $60,000 to put on food, it goes on food. If we have $90,000 to put on food, it goes on food. So, we provide whatever we have to the people of Aroostook County. We don’t know what’s going to happen with this telethon, we’re hoping and praying that people will understand the need is great, the need is constant and the need is never goes away.”

Kelly Landeen says, “The donations to the telethon are so important and last year the community just came out in gang busters and we’re really hoping that they come out that way again this year. Again, with the rising fuel prices, electricity and just all around expenses, it’s really, really needed right now in the County. There is never a donation too small or too large. We’ve had people, you know, five dollars and up. So, anything that you can donate, please feel free.”

To donate visit our website at wagmtv.com or call in on March 10th, between 5:30 AM until 8 PM.>

