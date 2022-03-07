Operation Hunger Telethon...What will the money go toward?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Thursday March 10th, WAGM in partnership with United Way and Catholic Charities will hold our 4th annual Operation Hunger Telethon. The money raised from the telethon will go toward feeding people in the County. Dixie Shaw, the Director of Hunger Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine says, “We use the money from the telethon to help us with the food costs of stocking our food banks. We have two warehouses, one in Caribou and one here in Monticello that serve 28 pantries throughout Aroostook County, so that’s what we use the money for. To get the food we need and that the folks here in the County need.”

A need Shaw says is always there and is currently growing.

Shaw says, “Right now, the need is really tremendous because of the cost of everything. You know, we thought, well we got through the pandemic and things will calm down a bit, but now fuel costs have gone sky high. Everybody’s talking about their electricity and how much it’s gone up. Everyone’s talking about fuel and how much it’s gone up or gasoline. They’re also talking about groceries. Everything has gone up. So, people that maybe were able to do it a year ago, aren’t able to do it.”

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook says, “Because now people have to make that choice between feeding their families and trying to make sure their families are warm or providing medications. So, they’re having to make difficult choices about what to spend their money on and food is something that a lot of people cut back on. So, this money will allow the pantries to be able to be stocked to serve the people that are having to make these difficult decisions, to which basic needs they’re going to meet.”

Shaw says this telethon serves as their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Shaw adds, “This telethon is kind of like a make or break. It’s what we get, is what we’ll have to meet the need throughout the year, in addition to some of the other funding that happens. Again, you’re talking maybe two or three thousand here, maybe five thousand there. When we’re spending five to ten thousand dollars a month. Say we have to pay ten thousand dollars each month, that’s a hundred and twenty thousand dollars. But, if we don’t have a hundred and twenty thousand dollars, we spend whatever we have that’s meant for food and these dollars are meant for food. So, that’s a blessing to us and to all we serve, for each and every one to help us as best they can, if they can.”

Tammy Goetch, The Director of Adopt a Block in Houlton says, “What I always say is everybody needs help at some time in their life. I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what your background is, you could use help and so when we help others…Ok the bible says it is more blessed to give than to receive and that’s truth. It is truth. We see it every single day when we serve people in our community, when we give out to them, when we volunteer and we give back to the people around us. That might be us one day. So, it’s a good idea to do that.”

If you want to donate, you can visit our website at wagmtv.com and click on the Operation Hunger icon or call between 5:30 AM and 8 PM.on Thursday March 10th.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.