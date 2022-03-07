Sledding The County: Tech

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

If you haven’t ridden a snowmobile in a while, you might not be aware of some of the gadgets snowmobiles come with now. In this week’s Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard takes a look at tech in sleds.

“The nice part is that when you link to it you can actually see text messages come through, if you have a communicator in your helmet you can actually Bluetooth stream your music through it and see your song and your playlist.”

Jonathan Haskell is the Sales Manager of Houlton Power Sports, and as the years go on, he’s seen sleds go from basic machines to high tech connected gadgets like this 2022 Polaris Snowmobile. Similar to how modern cars come standard with a built in GPS system, so does this sled.

“This is essentially a 7-inch touch screen tablet turned into a monitor. This is Houlton where we are right now, all of these little blue lines are actually trail systems. Now you can actually put in a waypoint, and it will tell you directions, basic time frame. It will actually route you out, get you where you need to be.”

Haskell says this shift by manufacturers to focus on technology has been fairly recent and has a focus on the community aspect of snowmobiling. In one system, you can connect with up to 19 other snowmobile riders, and share your locations in real time, which can be a lifesaver if someone gets lost or breaks down.

“I’ve had customers come in here before that don’t have that feature stop on the side of a trail looking at a paper map and they couldn’t figure out where they were on the map. One of our customers rolled up with one of theses machines, touched a few buttons and basically got them back on the right path.”

And while communication and connectivity can be some of the most cool and useful pieces of new technology in snowmobiles, Haskell says every year, manufacturers always have new innovations and gadgets to try and entice buyers, but as long as you are out on the trails, enjoying the sport, that’s all that really matters.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

