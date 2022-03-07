Advertisement

Versant Says Budget Billing ‘Easiest Way to Manage Your Energy Costs’

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Winter can be a costly time of year for your electric bill, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

One program, Versant Power offers, called the Budget Billing program, can help you reduce your monthly bill. By taking your average annual usage, and dividing it over the course of a year the program can give Versant customers a fairly predictable monthly bill.

“We calculate the payment based on your total payments from 2021, we look at your last years total payments for electricity, we then apply the 2022 current rates and we divide by 12 for the 12 months of the year. It’s a great way if youre planning your monthly budget and you want a predictable number that you’re going to pay each month, it may be a really good option for you, and it’s one of several options that customers can take advantage of we ask you to call us if you’re having trouble paying your bill and we can direct you to a program that’s best suited to your needs.” says Marissa Minor - Communications Specialist for Versant Power.

Versant has stated that in order to qualify for the program, customer accounts must be in good standing. It is available to both residential and small commercial customers.

