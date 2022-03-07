Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday! We had a low pressure system move through the region yesterday, which brought a mix of snow and rain to the region during the daytime, and even through the overnight hours. We have another low pressure system back off to our west, which will be bringing another round of snow and mixed precipitation to the area during the afternoon and overnight hour tonight.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning hours. It’s not until the early afternoon that we’ll see snow on the doorstep of our region. It pushes into the county during the mid afternoon, and could be heavy at times to start off. The main concern right now is that this occurs before the evening commute, so this could make travel home a bit slippery in spots. Make sure to give yourself some extra time to get home, as roads will be slippery once they’re snow covered. The snow continues into the evening and overnight hours. Warmer air will try to work into the southern part of the county, which could bring a mix and some rain during the late evening and early morning hours of Tuesday. The snow will quickly wrap up during the early morning hours before sunrise, which will leave the county with just some scattered snow showers to start the day Tuesday. Temperatures today climb up into the mid 30s, so if we haven’t already set our high temperatures for the day, they’ll continue to be on the warm side heading into the afternoon. Westerly winds will begin to pick up during the late afternoon heading into the evening.

Because of this system, the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern half of the county. This is thanks to the slippery road conditions expected during the evening and overnight hours, that’ll impact travel during that time. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where your trying to go.

Snowfall with this system, while we’re not expecting a lot of snow with this system, it does appear to be a measurable snow for everyone. The southern part of the county will remain on the lower side of totals with this, with a trace to an inch of snow expected from Monticello south. Spots through the central part of the county, including places like Clayton Lake, Masardis, Presque Isle, and caribou have the best chance of seeing 1-3 inches with this storm. Places north and west through Frenchville, Allagash, and Escourt Station have the best chance of getting 3-6 inches with this storm.

Tomorrow we’ll see more clouds during the morning hours, with more sunshine expected by the afternoon. Winds will still be out of the northwest, and will continue to pick up in intensity during the day. We could be seeing wind gusts upwards of 40 mph at times, so we could see some small tree limbs come down during the daytime tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will climb up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. With the wind blowing tomorrow, it won’t feel this warm stepping out the door, and winds will continue to be gusty through the afternoon and into the evening.

Looking ahead at Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day. Temperatures will once again climb up into the lower to mid 30s. Winds will still be gusty at times, but not nearly as gusty as they’ll be during the day tomorrow. For more details, as well as a timeline of the storm tonight into tomorrow, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Stay safe, and have a great start to the week!

