PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We’re looking at a slippery morning commute this morning, especially on any untreated surfaces. This is thanks to the low pressure system that continues to push its way east and out of the area. As it does so, we’ll continue to see some isolated snow showers during the morning hours, otherwise those will taper off and we’ll be left with some sunshine during the afternoon.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

We’ll continue to see the last of the snow showers exit the region during the morning hours. This will result in mostly cloudy skies by lunch time. Heading into the afternoon the clouds will begin to break even more, resulting in partly sunny skies to end the day. During the overnight hours tonight we’ll see skies clear back out, which is going to allow temperatures to drop quite a bit heading into tomorrow morning. Winds will also be a concern during the day today. We could see wind gusts at times upwards of 40 mph. This could cause some tree limbs to fall in spots, as well as some isolated power outages are not out of the question. Temperatures today are expected to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s during the afternoon. This will make cleanup of the snow a bit of a mess since it will continue to re-freeze heading into the afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow we’ll see more sunshine during the morning hours, with clouds building in during the afternoon. This is out ahead of a weak system that looks to bring some scattered snow showers to the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than they were today. Highs are expected to climb up into the lower to mid 30s, so melting will begin once again during the afternoon tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re keeping an eye on the system that looks to impact the region during the day Saturday. For more details, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast, which has all of the latest information. Have a great Tuesday!

