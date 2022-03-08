Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

--Second day in a row of messy wintery weather! Tonight, we’re seeing widespread slick, icy and slushy travel conditions as light freezing drizzle and snow showers are coming down.

Precip will pick up nearing midnight, as a quick-moving low passes over us. Expect moderate to locally heavy snow showers, sleet, freezing rain, and rain gradated from north to south, from around 11pm - 3am.

Far northern sections of the North Woods, St. John Valley, and Madawaska & Victoria Counties in Western N.B. have a shot at medium-range snow amounts up to 5 or 6″-inches. While snow amounts are also gradated down to trace amounts headed towards Southeast Aroostook.

Then, Tuesday brings clearing skies, with windy conditions ... and expected gusts up to 40 mph throughout the day.

We’re relatively quiet through mid- and the-end-of-the- week. And we’re keeping an eye on a system for the weekend.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

