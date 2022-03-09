Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the 77-year-old registered sex offender to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.
Aroostook League All Stars announced
.
Fire Destroys Attached Garage in Connor
At a surprise party, Christine Gilbert tried on wedding dresses and laughed and cried with her...
Single woman picks out wedding dress with mom dying of cancer
Versant Budget Billing
Versant Says Budget Billing ‘Easiest Way to Manage Your Energy Costs’
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado

Latest News

With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence
With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russian attack hits Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say
A woman with spina bifida who is taking care of her seven siblings received a car.
Woman raising 7 siblings after mother dies from COVID-19, receives new car