Operation Hunger Telethon...Food Insecurity

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Food insecurity happens when either you don’t have enough money to purchase healthy food and/or you have to skip meals because you don’t have enough money. It’s an issue that sometimes can seem invisible, as pride can prevent people from letting others know they are struggling. But in fact, the issue of food insecurity is alive and well here in Aroostook County as the percentage of people facing it in the County is higher than the statewide average, especially among the County’s youth.

Dawn Roberts, the Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, says, “There is something we do here at the hospital, it’s called the Food Insecurity Screening. So, when they come in for a visit, we ask these two questions, which are, are you worried whether your food will run out before you can get money to buy more or is the food that you bought just not enough and you didn’t have money to get more. The staff has been surprised as to how says yes to these questions.”

Roberts adds in Aroostook County 16% are food insecure, compared to the statewide average of 12.4%.

According to Roberts, “Youth in Aroostook County are the ones that are suffering the most because they’re percentage is 23.3%, compared to the state average of youth food insecurity at 18.1%. So, that’s why schools and daycares have implemented some programs where they can send students home with a bag of food either on the weekends or during a school vacation because sometimes they don’t have any food at home at all.”

And this will only get worse, as gas, fuel, electric and food prices continue to climb. When financial resources are low, even the food that is being consumed isn’t always healthy.

“All the foods that they tend to purchase are like ramen noodles, pasta, quick stuff. Soup, cans of soup that sort of thing that are very high in sodium often times, they have a lot of preservatives in them. High calorie, low dense foods is what’s usually purchased if you have limited income. Obesity, fatigue all comes from when you’re not feeding your body with the proper nutrients.” says Roberts.

But there are programs in place, including the 28 food pantries through out the County that can help supplement with healthy options.

“We have a couple of soup kitchens, one in Presque Isle, one in Caribou. We have food pantries sprinkled across all of Aroostook County. And we also have what’s called community cupboards, which there are 11 of those across Aroostook County and those food cupboards you can just go visit any time, day or night and just take whatever’s in there for free. And there’s no questions asked about that.” says Roberts.

Roberts adds there are also programs like Snap and Wic that can help you stretch your food dollars. overall, Roberts says food insecurity is a real problem, affecting our friends and neighbors. If you find yourself struggling, she says it’s important to reach out.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.