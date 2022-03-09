Advertisement

Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money

(WCAX)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Presque Isle woman was sentenced today in federal court for passing counterfeit money. 31 year old Jessica Jones was sentenced to two months in prison and two years of supervised release. According to court records, in July 2018, Jones used counterfeit $20 bills at Domino’s Pizza and McDonald’s in Presque Isle. Jones stated that she received the counterfeit money from an individual who was trading counterfeit bills for drugs.

