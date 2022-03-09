PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We have a weaker area of high pressure in control of our weather for the daytime today. It’s this high pressure that’ll push its way to the north and east, and stall out, allowing for a low pressure system to stay to our south. This will bring increasing clouds to the area during the daytime today, with mostly cloudy skies expected through the overnight hours.

Today we start off the day with plenty of sunshine. By the time we get into this afternoon, we’ll be seeing more clouds move into the area. This will result in cloudy skies for the evening and overnight hours. I can’t rule out the chance for an isolated snow shower during the overnight hours, but they look to be few and far between at this point. Temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 30s. While winds will be gusty at times during the day, they won’t be nearly as gusty as they were yesterday.

Thursday we could see some isolated snow showers to start the morning, otherwise we’re looking at mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that we could see some more clouds begin to build back into the region. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than what we’ll see today. Highs are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 30s. This will feel nice, and is thanks to the southwesterly wind bringing the warmer air into the state.

We have some more snow in the forecast for the day on Saturday, with colder temperatures returning for the day Sunday. More details are available in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. I’m off the next couple of days, but Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm will have the latest information over the next few days as we get closer to the weekend. Enjoy your Wednesday!

