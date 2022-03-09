PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

Overall, we saw a quieter day... clearing out from the snow, mix, and rain from last night. Winds held on and gusted a bit throughout the day... experiencing gusts upwards of 40 mph, leading to patchy areas of blowing snow.

Winds will be calming down and backing off a bit during the overnight... with your Wednesday seeing another day of sun & clouds, and near-to-above freezing temperatures.

The end of the week is generally quiet as well. Although we’re keeping a close eye on the weekend, and an approaching winter storm that could bring medium-to-higher range snow amounts across the area.

For the latest on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

