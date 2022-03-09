Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

Overall, we saw a quieter day... clearing out from the snow, mix, and rain from last night. Winds held on and gusted a bit throughout the day... experiencing gusts upwards of 40 mph, leading to patchy areas of blowing snow.

Winds will be calming down and backing off a bit during the overnight... with your Wednesday seeing another day of sun & clouds, and near-to-above freezing temperatures.

The end of the week is generally quiet as well. Although we’re keeping a close eye on the weekend, and an approaching winter storm that could bring medium-to-higher range snow amounts across the area.

For the latest on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.
Aroostook League All Stars announced
.
Fire Destroys Attached Garage in Connor
At a surprise party, Christine Gilbert tried on wedding dresses and laughed and cried with her...
Single woman picks out wedding dress with mom dying of cancer
Versant Budget Billing
Versant Says Budget Billing ‘Easiest Way to Manage Your Energy Costs’
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 3-8-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web