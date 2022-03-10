Operation Hunger Telethon: Food Insecurity For Older County Folks

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With food insecurity impacting several of our friends and neighbors, many specific groups within the County community are especially susceptible to the hardships of these trying times. Local partnerships like those between Catholic Charities and The Aroostook Agency on Aging, look to meet the growing need of our older County residents. --

Dixie Shaw: The senior citizens that are on social security checks. Those social security checks did not go up anywhere near this inflation that’s happening. So, they’re really struggling. And here in Aroostook County, there’s a lot of people living on social security checks.

Robert: The Operation Hunger Telethon and donations received will go far in benefitting those who experience food insecurity within our community, including our older persons population. It is strong County partnerships, like that between Catholic Charities and the Aroostook Agency on Aging that continually help meet the growing need.

Chris Beaulieu: Our Agency provides a few different programs for Nutritious Services for older adults. Our largest one is our Home Delivered Meals Program – most folks know that by Meals On Wheels. We provide a program called Community Supplemental Food Program, CSFP, sometimes people call our Senior Food Box.

Dixie Shaw: So, we have a great partnership with the Aroostook Agency on Aging and we do work with Aroostook Agency on Aging to pass out the senior food boxes.

Robert: And an increased awareness of the Agency on Aging’s programs, came about as a direct result of the Pandemic.

Dixie Shaw: The program ended, with the Truck to Trunk free food for everybody…one of the things that happened. We were able to meet a lot more seniors in those lines we had never talked to before and told them about the senior food commodities through Aroostook Agency on Aging. So, we had a huge influx.

Kelley Fitzpatrick: Just to give you an idea in 2021, this program distributed over 10,000 boxes of food to more than 1400 people in the County. And as far as the Home Delivered Meals Program goes, prior to the pandemic the program served approximately 450 consumers, with about 45,000 meals per year. In 2021, the program served 950 consumers, with nearly 122,000 meals per year. So if you do the math, that’s more than double.

Chris Beaulieu: The pandemic really shed a little bit of light on the need here in the County. The eligibility for the Home Delivered Meals opened up for the pandemic. We were finding a lot of those folks were eligible even before. And it just goes to show that the need is there. And I’m sure there’s still more there that there’s a need and you know, we have yet to reach.

Dixie Shaw: All of the things that are in place to help younger families or children or any of those things, they don’t always help the older folks. And here in Aroostook County, there’s a lot of us.

Robert: To donate to The Operation Hunger Telethon and find out more about nutrition services for our older persons community, you can visit our website, at wagmtv.com. Robert Grimm, Newsource 8.

