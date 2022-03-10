Operation Hunger Telethon: Meeting the Growing County Need

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Inflation and rising costs are leading several of our friends and neighbors to experience added hardships. The 4th Annual Operation Hunger Telethon between Catholic Charities, The United Way and WAGM looks to Meet the Growing Need within our community. --

Dixie Shawn: Again, I believe there’s a lot more people right now that need help than ever before because of the conditions we’re living in right now. And a lot of things, it’s everything. Absolutely everything has gone up.

Tammy Goetch: Gasolines gone up, fuel oils gone up, groceries have gone up, I mean, buying meat is really expensive and so that affects people, they have to decide, do I keep my house warm? Do I put gas in my car so I can go to work? Do I buy the medication that I need? Or do I buy food?

Robert: This year’s Operation Hunger Telethon is not only looking to Meet the Need and Feed the County, like it has done in so many years past. But this year in particular the telethon looks to help further alleviate and reduce some of the growing burdens, felt by so many during these hard times.

Tammy Goetch: The pandemic has affected families. We still have people that come through and are saying they’ve been off work either because of quarantine, schools quarantining kids, parents having to stay home. Having to quarantine from their job and not being able to get that paycheck. And when you live from paycheck to paycheck, you’re one day away from crisis.

Nelson Craig: If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you know the cost has gone up tremendously. And we see that, people like I said they don’t have enough money, especially the people that we serve that are on a fixed income. In fact, last week I had a lady, she said -- I haven’t been coming in regular, but she said, I’ve been able to make it. -- But now I’m not. She said, now the price has gone up. She said, now I need more food.

Robert: And rising costs and inflation directly leads to a growing need and more County folks turning to a helping hand.

Nelson Craig: I would say we’re up four times people coming in. And every week we’re having new people come -- someone that’s never been here before. So we’re seeing a bigger demand for the average person just to get the little food that we give to help out.

Tammy Goetch: We are seeing more people come in. And what’s interesting, the last outreach we had we had two full pages of new people come through.

Charlene Buzza: It’s starting to pick up now. Like today, we had 17 families. I really think that food needs are across the board.

Dixie Shaw: People are struggling like they never did. Like I said, during the pandemic there were things in place to help people. They have ended and here we are, with these really high costs of living that are affecting all of us.

Robert: To help Meet the Growing County Need and donate to The Operation Hunger Telethon, you can call in on Thursday, March 10th or visit our website, at wagmtv.com. Robert Grimm, Newsource 8.

