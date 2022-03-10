As Seen on Rise & Shine: PI Downtown Revitalization Committee Launch Honor Veterans Banner Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, PIDRC Members John Herweh and Christy Daggett guest to discuss a new program being launched to honor county veterans. Support the Veterans of the SAD #1 area by sponsoring the Veteran’s Banner program. Banners are 30″ by 60″ and displayed throughout Downtown PI. Sponsors will have their logos placed on the “bookend” banners on Main Street in the space of the veteran’s name, branch, and years of service.

