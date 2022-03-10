Advertisement

US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face masks on a New York City subway, , Nov. 17, 2020, in New York. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate for public transit next month. That's according to a U.S. official.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, buses and other mass transit next month, according to a U.S. official, but the existing face covering requirement will be extended through April 18.

The requirement, which is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, had been set to expire on March 18, but was extended by a month to allow the public health agency time to develop new, more targeted policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement head of time, the CDC is developing a “revised policy framework” for when masks should be required on transit systems based off its newly released “COVID-19 community levels” metric.

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)

As of March 3 more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, where public face-masking is no longer recommended in indoor settings.

“We have to look not only at the science with regard to transmission in masks but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on March 2, explaining why the agency was delaying removing the requirement for transit but allowed people to gather maskless in movie theaters and sports arenas.

News of the extension and policy review was first reported by Reuters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
We go back in the archives to air a 2 part series on Patten Academy winning New England...
75th anniversary of Patten Academy winning New Englands. From the Archives Part 1
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.
Aroostook League All Stars announced

Latest News

FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Senate support for an insulin price cap gaining momentum
Brittney Griner is the latest American to be jailed in Russia.
Concerns grow over Americans detained in Russia
FILE - In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force...
Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack
Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high