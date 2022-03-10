PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

We’re already waking up to sunny skies this morning... with quieter conditions on tap today. A bit of a breeze picks up as we continue over the next few hours... providing a bit of a colder feel throughout the day.

Then, the overnight brings increasing clouds... with mostly cloudy skies and scattered light snow showers expected for your Friday.

This is all ahead of a significant winter storm shaping up for the weekend... with widespread impacts for Saturday and lingering impacts into Sunday morning.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued by the National Weather Service... for expected higher-end snow totals, and heavier snow, mix and rain in a few locations south throughout the day Saturday... but especially for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Already plan ahead for hazardous and difficult travel for Saturday PM into Sunday AM... and check out the Weather on the Web video, for the latest on the storm and the forecast ahead. Hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

