Advertisement

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.(KWCH)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud.

Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. handed Rioja a 30-month term of imprisonment to be immediately followed by one year of supervised release.

Ureno received 37 months followed by a three-year term of supervised release. She could also face loss of her legal status in the U.S. and removal proceedings following her release from prison.

The judge also ordered Rioja and Ureno to pay $975,401 and $1,284,282.15 in restitution.

According, to investigators, Ureno, Rioja and other co-conspirators exchanged SNAP benefits for cash by using a point of sale device at a local meat market Rioja owned in February 2016.

Authorities also discovered Ureno and others conducted fraudulent transactions at Sam’s Club.

The investigation revealed 715 fraudulent transactions were linked to 83 unique SNAP benefit recipients that were redeemed for cash or food.

Ureno’s fraudulent purchases totaled approximately 49.1 tons of American cheese slices, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folgers coffee, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise, which she would sell to a partner and was transported to Mexico.

Investigators say between September 2014 and August 2019, both women conducted approximately $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions.

Ureno will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Rioja was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a date to be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money
18-year-old Aiden Nevarez's death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving...
College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death
veterans
As Seen on Rise & Shine: PI Downtown Revitalization Committee Launch Honor Veterans Banner Program

Latest News

Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Florida trooper halts drunken driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
FILE - Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., as the...
‘Bomb cyclone’ expected to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine