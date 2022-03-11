Advertisement

Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Mom charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort. (SOURCE: WFTV)
By Ashley Edlund
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFTV) – A Florida woman who police say poisoned her 4-year old daughter is being charged with murder. Officials believe it was a failed murder-suicide attempt.

Jacinda Decaro was escorted out of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and taken to the Osceola County Jail. She was charged with the murder of her 4-year-old daughter Masiela Decaro.

On Jan. 10, Osceola County deputies went to Star Island Resort near Kissimmee, Florida, after someone requested a wellness check on Decaro.

In one of the rooms, they found Masiela unresponsive on the bed, next to Decaro, with a note on the nearby nightstand that said, “I’m sorry.”

Sheriff Marcos Lopez explained why the arrest took place Thursday.

Lopez said the medical examiner’s results ruled the death was intentional poisoning.

According to Lopez, Tylenol and liquid Benadryl were found on the nightstand next to the note the night Masiela died.

The sheriff continued to say the child ingested high quantities of Tylenol and liquid Benadryl but did not specifically say how much. Lopez says there was more evidence that showed the child’s death was premeditated.

“The night of the murder, the suspect talked about suicide to several different people,” Lopez said. “She told an ex ex-boyfriend she didn’t want to live.”

Lopez says they tried talking to Decaro but she didn’t tell them why she did this.

When asked if Decaro was regretful, Lopez said she did not say anything about the case to them.

Decaro is being held without bond.

