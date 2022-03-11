Hudson Porter prepares for New England foul shooting championship

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - County Foul shooters are no strangers to the Elks New England Hoop shoot championship. This year Dawson Porter will showcase his skills on Saturday in Portland.

Hudson Porter of Mapleton loves basketball and his passion for the sport shows. The Presque Isle Middle School sixth grader has already won Elks Hoop titles in the school, County district and now he is a State Champion. The secret to success is

(Hudson Porter):” I practice a lot at my house and I like follow through every time. It’s perfect.”

Porter competes in several sports and he says basketball is one of his favorites

Porter:” I don’t know it is just fun to play.”

Porter has competed in the hoop shoot in previous years, and this is the first time that he has made it to the New England’s. He can get on a roll from the foul line Porter:” I think I have made 19 and 10 in a row.”

If you have been watching him shoot on this video you see that he has the same pre shot routine every time Porter:” I do a spin dribble it twice and spin it again.” He is one step away from a trip to the Nationals, and he knows that would be a pretty cool experience. Porter:” I think it will be really really fun. It feels really good.”

