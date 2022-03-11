Operation Hunger Telethon Raises More than $71,000 to Fight Food Insecurity

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Operation Hunger Telethon for Catholic Charities of Maine in partnership with United Way of Aroostook and WAGM was a rousing success. Brian Bouchard has the story.

More than 71,000 dollars has been raised through The Operation Hunger telethon. Donation money will go to Catholic Charities to purchase food to support the 28 food pantries in the County and fight food insecurity. Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine was nearly moved to tears of gratitude after seeing the community come together during such tough economic times.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone, thank you so much for helping us have another successful telethon here in Aroostook county, to help folks right here in Aroostook County and we’ve exceeded our goal and we’re just so excited about it, it’s been a long road today but we appreciate and thank everybody so much for everything that’s happened today, the wonderful volunteers, all the people and every single one of you that donated to make this possible, thank you so much!”

Throughout the day dedicated volunteers answered phones, taking donations and donating their time and energy for the cause including Sarah Duncan, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook who opened their office for the telethon.

“This telethon was absolutely incredible I didn’t know what to expect because so many people are experiencing high gas prices, fuel costs, everything is so much more expensive so I didn’t know if people would have the extra to give this year but they dug deep and they gave to support their friends and their family and their neighbors to make sure that everybody is fed and to fight food insecurity in Aroostook County”

Over at Carroll’s Auto Sale’s, their Fill the Truck event was very successful as well, with the entire bed of the GMC truck filled with non-perishable food, personal hygiene products and household goods. Carroll’s also collected monetary donations which will be added to the amount raised through the Operation Hunger Telethon.

If you missed the opportunity to donate during the telethon, you can still donate to Operation Hunger by visiting the following link:

https://www.wagmtv.com/page/operation-hunger-telethon/

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

