Operation Hunger Telethon...28 Food Pantries Benefit

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Catholic Charities Maine serves 28 food pantries throughout Aroostook County. As we have told you, WAGM in partnership with United Way of Arooostook and Catholic Charities Maine is raising money for our Operation Hunger Telethon. The money raised will be used by Catholic Charities to purchase food, which will then be distributed to those pantries.

Dixie Shaw, the Director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine says “We serve the pantries. The pantries serve the people.” Catholic Charities Maine helps supply food to 28 food pantries through out Aroostook County.

Shaw adds, “So, our service if you will, is to those pantries in Aroostook County. All the way from Wytopitlock and Danforth, all the way up to St. John, as well as Madawaska, Fort Kent, And so those are the people that get us close to the people, so that people don’t have to travel to our warehouses obviously.”

Without Catholic Charities it would be much more difficult to get food into the hands of those who visit the pantries.

Tammy Goetch, the Director of Adopt a Block in Houlton, says “What would my job be like without Catholic Charities. Well, we would have to buy retail probably for food. Which means, we have to try to raise more funds and more granting. All of those things are getting harder and harder to get. Everybody’s asking. I just applied for a grant and there were 2 ½ million dollars in requests for Good Shepherd Food Bank. And we were turned down for that grant because there were other needs that fit more of what they were trying to do at that time.”

Charlene Buzza, the newly retired Dir. of Volunteers at the GIFT Food Pantry in Presque Isle, says “Those pictures that you took, would show empty shelves. They would show, maybe, not 17 families coming because we couldn’t do it. Actually, probably that sign over there that says Gift would be coming down because we couldn’t afford to do it.”

While Nelson Craig, the Manager of the Madawaska Food Pantry adds “We have a lot of food and it’s all thanks to Catholic Charities, it’s where we get it. We do get it from Good Shepard, but it still comes to Catholic Charities, they’re the hub for us. And they’ve been tremendous, tremendous for us. I’ve got to say, I can’t say enough about Matt in the warehouse, he does a fantastic job of helping us. If we’re short of something, if they have it, we get it. And we try to help them in turn, but it’s very good experience to do business with them.”

Craig says “Just donate a dollar or what they can and it makes a tremendous difference when they get food, we get food and we get to pass it on, that’s where the difference is at. And it’s a good thing.”

Buzza adds, “We need to be united. We need to help each other. And Aroostook County is very much a helping County. People go out of their way to help people. And to me, it just makes me feel good to see that I’ve done something.” You can still donate by visiting our website at wagmtv.com.

