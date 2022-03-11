The Path Forward: 3.08.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed six million people. Soon, the U.S. will reach its own sobering milestone: One million people dead from the virus. Locally though, there are signs that there is light at the end of this long, dark pandemic tunnel. Its its starting to show in the classroom. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s The Path Forward.

Its been a long two years and we’re still in present day pandemic. It’s been even tougher for school children, school districts, teachers and school nurses. MSAD 20 Fort Fairfield School Nurse Stephanie Raymond says there was a lot of guidelines and protocols to adhere to...

Stephanie Raymond MSAD20 Fort Fairfield School Nurse

“up until we returned from Christmas break everyday revolved around Covid contact tracing communication with families testing students and screening students who showed up to school not feeling the greatest.

Still with all that she says kids put their masks and a brave face on everyday...

“the students were absolutely resilient and they were very adaptive to all the changes that took place.”

She says it was a lesson of fortitude that even some adults could learn from.

“you have to come to school willing to do all the things that we’re asking which is a lot above and beyond being a student at this age and coming to school with a smile on your face behind that mask it makes all the difference in the world.

(SHAWN ON CAMERA STANDUP)

school nurses say the pandemic has forced them to think outside of the box in ensuring kids are adhering to protocols but what hasn’t changed if not increased has been their love of the job in keeping youngsters safe and healthy.”

And finally she says things are starting to move in the right direction...maybe toward returning to normal...

“its really a breath of fresh air to be able to take a step forward in the right direction and I am so happy for these students because they have been through a lot...”

Been through a lot and being given a grade A for positive attitude. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

