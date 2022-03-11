Sledding The County: Aroostook County Sled Run

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

While there are many snowmobile events throughout the season, one event takes a birds eye view of the sport through the lens of a good cause. In this week’s Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard takes a look at the Aroostook County Sled Run.

The sun was shining, the snow was glistening, and the engines were running at the 3rd annual Aroostook County Sled Run. The event was put on in conjunction with Aroostook Relay360, to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

“We’ve set a goal this year to raise $15,000. The first year we raised around $6,500 and then last year we met our goal which was $10,000, so we wanted to up that this year, it’s a great cause and really excited to be able to do something like this in the county, in the winter to have a fun winter outdoor event.” says Chantal Pelletier – Aroostook County Sled Run.

The event started with a breakfast at the Presque Isle Snowmobile Club, followed by an aerial photo, where all the riders taking part in the event were organized into the shape of the Relay for Life logo, reminding all the riders of the reason this event was held.

“To do something like this great, it combines my love of snowmobiling with the opportunity to help others and to donate to a great cause and the chance to do that with people who enjoy similar things” says Matt Steadman – Northern VP, Maine Snowmobile Association

Following the photo, the riders then embarked on a group ride through 65 miles of trail throughout the county, highlighting some of the best scenery Aroostook County has to offer.

“Great event to participate in, awesome group of people, a great way to meet new people and new riders and support a great cause at the same time.” says Steadman.

All in all more than 50 riders took place in the Aroostook County Sled Run, and more than $6,600 dollars for the American Cancer Fund. Aroostook Relay360 has said although they didn’t meet their goal on the day of the event, there is still an opportunity to donate, please visit:

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY22NER?pg=entry&fr_id=102961&fbclid=IwAR0y_EtMkk2gn8cvWcAuhlFpfVBjZdohzBpspZP1VJoVc-D9XjMVYrMhX9s

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

