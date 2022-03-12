Operation Hunger Telethon: County Folks Paying It Forward

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With the need being so great to help and support others within the community, it takes an army of selfless volunteers to give, provide, and offer a lending hand. We share some of the stories of these true County heroes! --

Sherry Beaulieu: It comes back all around. You know paying it forward, but it also comes within your own heart of feeling that you’re there for others. And these volunteers, that’s why they do what they do.

Robert: Sherry Beaulieu, Manager of Volunteer Services at the Aroostook Agency on Aging, describes the nearly 140 individuals who lend a hand and provide nutrition services to many within our community, as volunteer soldiers. It’s these individuals’ stories of compassion, care, and looking out for others that goes beyond Meeting the Need within the County.

Christine McPherson: I have an amazing couple, husband and wife in Smyrna. They have delivered Meals on Wheels in their community, like in a 40-mile radius. They were delivering Meals on Wheels to a family that turned down the meals one week. So, I think a phone call came in. And now the second time they went that month, again, turning down the meals. So, they were concerned. My volunteers called this family, and found out that this family’s refrigerator was no longer running. They had no upper freezer to put the Meals on Wheels in – the meals are frozen. So, once again this volunteer got on the phone, contacted the people in our community, contacted the church. And at the end of all this connection, they had a refrigerator delivered to this family so they could continue to receive their food. Now, that’s a servant’s heart right there. That is love. And that is connection. That is community. That’s everything that our volunteers do.

Cathy Kierstead: One of the things I notice about our volunteers – with RSVP it’s 55 or older. I want to say a lot of my volunteers are slightly above that. But they still want to be a part of what’s going on. And just one person in particular at the Caribou Commodities, I want to say he’s 90, maybe a hair more than that. But we call him ‘The Cheese Man’, because he wants to do his part. Even though he can’t do the big boxes, and he can’t do a lot of the larger things. He wants to hand those people the box of cheese that comes with that. And when each car comes up, and in Caribou there’s a lot of cars. I’m not quite sure what the numbers are, but there’s a lot. But his idea of a great day, is going in and he has his little cartons, and he takes out that cheese. And he takes that cheese to the car windows, and tells people to have a blessed day. ‘You have a great day.’ Or, ‘You have a wonderful day.’ And this is part of his life. This is something – I mean, when you get to be up there in age, you don’t have to be doing something like that. But like we were talking about, we are in Aroostook County. And I think Aroostook County people that have been helped in their life, want to be able to give that help back.

Robert: To continue paying it forward like so many others in our community, you can find more about volunteering and the Operation Hunger Telethon

[Interviewees --

*Sherry Beaulieu, Manager of Volunteer Services | Aroostook Agency on Aging

*Christine McPherson, RSVP Coordinator PI - South | Aroostook Agency on Aging

*Cathy Kierstead, RSVP Coordinator PI - North | Aroostook Agency on Aging]

