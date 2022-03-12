UMPI Men’s Baseball Looking To Rewrite The Script This Year.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While the Major League Baseball season has been delayed, The University of Maine Presque Isle Owls are already on the diamond playing baseball. I talked to the men’s team about a week ago about what they expect from this season.

As the season gets underway, what are the feelings going into this upcoming season.

Roger Stinson- “I actually feel very excited about it this year, we…. We got some newcomers mixed in with the oldcomers…Team chemistry is um very well, so im pretty excited to go into it”.

Tim Burns-”Very excited…very hungry.. honestly just ready to play. Feels like its been awhile since we really had like some..a solid season together. So…Just very ready get playing and get rolling really”.

Last season was less than ideal for the UMPI owls as COVID protocols led led to many players ending up in quarantine and the team struggling to field players for most of the season. But Coach Stinson believes the adversity the team went through last season will lead to a better year this season.

Roger Stinson-” the adversity we went through um… I felt bad for the guys. I mean, said every time we turn around somebody had COVID..we had close contact. You know we proved it at the end of the year I mean we went down and won and won the last game in Farmington, we played with 12 guys. I already said I rostered 24, we actually travelled with 12. And the adversity on it felt like the old days back when your coaching younger kids. But the guys stuck together….They played for each other; it was actually probably one of the funnest games I’ve coach in a long time. And its carried over to fall, we brought that mentality with us this fall, and im looking for us to follow through into the spring”.

Team Captain Tim Burns also believes that this team has a lot of character this year.

Tim Burns-” I think we brought back a lot of good character guys, and I think were gonna have a really high morale and So… even if we start out maybe rough or something. I think some of those Characteristics can kinda really help us pull through and maybe kinda turn it around”.

That roster for this year is now 27, the biggest Coach Stinson says since he’s been at UMPI since 2018, and that means a change in tactics for Coach Stinson

Roger-” I’ve always had pitchers that can hit so I’ve always let my pitchers hit that were solid. This year, the guys don’t believe me, but were going to go with a DH. Were going to stay with a DH, just because of my numbers…and you know what, I brought in a couple of big guys this spring that I think are going to make an impact and that’s where they can make one for us”.

One thing is clear is that the morale and chemistry of the team has never been higher and Coach Stinson looks to have this team surprise some people this season.

Roger: " It’s so much better than we ever been in the five years I’ve been here so I’m looking forward to see all that put together and see where we go”

Is there a championship in the future for the owls? we will see

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

