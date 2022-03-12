Advertisement

UMPI Men’s Baseball Looking To Rewrite The Script This Year.

By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While the Major League Baseball season has been delayed, The University of Maine Presque Isle Owls are already on the diamond playing baseball. I talked to the men’s team about a week ago about what they expect from this season.

As the season gets underway, what are the feelings going into this upcoming season.

Roger Stinson- “I actually feel very excited about it this year, we…. We got some newcomers mixed in with the oldcomers…Team chemistry is um very well, so im pretty excited to go into it”.

Tim Burns-”Very excited…very hungry.. honestly just ready to play. Feels like its been awhile since we really had like some..a solid season together. So…Just very ready get playing and get rolling really”.

Last season was less than ideal for the UMPI owls as COVID protocols led led to many players ending up in quarantine and the team struggling to field players for most of the season. But Coach Stinson believes the adversity the team went through last season will lead to a better year this season.

Roger Stinson-” the adversity we went through um… I felt bad for the guys. I mean, said every time we turn around somebody had COVID..we had close contact. You know we proved it at the end of the year I mean we went down and won and won the last game in Farmington, we played with 12 guys. I already said I rostered 24, we actually travelled with 12. And the adversity on it felt like the old days back when your coaching younger kids. But the guys stuck together….They played for each other; it was actually probably one of the funnest games I’ve coach in a long time. And its carried over to fall, we brought that mentality with us this fall, and im looking for us to follow through into the spring”.

Team Captain Tim Burns also believes that this team has a lot of character this year.

Tim Burns-” I think we brought back a lot of good character guys, and I think were gonna have a really high morale and So… even if we start out maybe rough or something. I think some of those Characteristics can kinda really help us pull through and maybe kinda turn it around”.

That roster for this year is now 27, the biggest Coach Stinson says since he’s been at UMPI since 2018, and that means a change in tactics for Coach Stinson

Roger-” I’ve always had pitchers that can hit so I’ve always let my pitchers hit that were solid. This year, the guys don’t believe me, but were going to go with a DH. Were going to stay with a DH, just because of my numbers…and you know what, I brought in a couple of big guys this spring that I think are going to make an impact and that’s where they can make one for us”.

One thing is clear is that the morale and chemistry of the team has never been higher and Coach Stinson looks to have this team surprise some people this season.

Roger: " It’s so much better than we ever been in the five years I’ve been here so I’m looking forward to see all that put together and see where we go”

Is there a championship in the future for the owls? we will see

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Riverside Motor Court
Fire Destroys Riverside Motor Court in Caribou
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money
18-year-old Aiden Nevarez's death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving...
College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death

Latest News

Hudson Porter will be shooting for a chance to go to National Championship
Hudson Porter prepares for New England foul shooting championship
It was 75 years ago that Patten Academy took on one of the largest schools in New England and...
Part 2 1947 Patten Academy wins New England Championship. From the archives
We go back in the archives to air a 2 part series on Patten Academy winning New England...
75th anniversary of Patten Academy winning New Englands. From the Archives Part 1
All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.
Aroostook League All Stars announced