Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

Increasing clouds, and scattered snow showers tonight are just a taste of things to come for this weekend’s Winter Storm!

We’ll be starting to pick-up with the intensity by Saturday late morning into midday... and a period of time from around 11:00am - 6:00pm will bring the greatest impacts from the storm. Expect heavier snowfall rates to be occurring during these times... approaching an inch or more of snow falling per hour.

Stronger wind gusts will also be amping up throughout the day... seeing +40 mph gusts by Saturday PM into Sunday. With that, significant blowing and drifting snow.... as well as greatly reduced visibilities and near white-out conditions will be occurring, leading to region wide hazardous and extremely difficult travel.**

Only recommending absolutely necessary travel by tomorrow afternoon and evening. And still take precaution for the second-half of the weekend, as lingering impacts with significant blowing/drifting will be lasting into Sunday.

For the latest details on the winter storm and your forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Riverside Motor Court
Fire Destroys Riverside Motor Court in Caribou
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money
18-year-old Aiden Nevarez's death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving...
College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 3-9-22 AM
Weather on the Web 3-9-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web