PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

Increasing clouds, and scattered snow showers tonight are just a taste of things to come for this weekend’s Winter Storm!

We’ll be starting to pick-up with the intensity by Saturday late morning into midday... and a period of time from around 11:00am - 6:00pm will bring the greatest impacts from the storm. Expect heavier snowfall rates to be occurring during these times... approaching an inch or more of snow falling per hour.

Stronger wind gusts will also be amping up throughout the day... seeing +40 mph gusts by Saturday PM into Sunday. With that, significant blowing and drifting snow.... as well as greatly reduced visibilities and near white-out conditions will be occurring, leading to region wide hazardous and extremely difficult travel.**

Only recommending absolutely necessary travel by tomorrow afternoon and evening. And still take precaution for the second-half of the weekend, as lingering impacts with significant blowing/drifting will be lasting into Sunday.

For the latest details on the winter storm and your forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

