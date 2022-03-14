Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - We had mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. While the sun did try to peak through the clouds in spots, it wasn’t very successful in doing so. We also have been watching some scattered snow showers as those moved through the southern and central part of the county during the late afternoon and evening hours. These haven’t accumulated, and are more acting to reduce visibility a bit. The clouds will begin to break during the overnight hours. This will occur along with a chance of some more isolated snow showers. Accumulations will be light, with most places that do see snow showers receiving a coating of snow at most. Low temperatures tonight will also be on the mild side, with low expected to fall back into the teens and 20s. Northern parts of the county will stand the best chance of being the coldest thanks to the clouds doing a better job of clearing out, and not insulating northern spots. Southwesterly winds will continue to die down during the overnight hours, leaving us with a quiet day in store for tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected during the day tomorrow. While this will be nice, and I think we do see some more sunshine during the day tomorrow, temperatures will remain around where they were during the daytime today. Highs are expected to climb up into the upper 20s further north, to upper 30s through the southern part of the county. Winds will be out of the northwest, but they won’t do much to temperatures. During the overnight hours Tuesday and into Wednesday morning is when we’re watching another round of snow showers moving through the state. At this point it appears to be keeping the majority of the precipitation to the south of the county, but southern Aroostook will likely stand the best chance of seeing some snow during the overnight hours and into Wednesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures Wednesday will be on the upward trend, as highs are expected to climb into the mid 30s to lower 40s. This warm air making its way into the region is thanks to southwesterly winds that are expected during the day, and will help to pull the warmer air into the region. More details on the week ahead can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and I’ll be back tomorrow morning with any updates on the forecast.

