By Robert Grimm
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone... and Happy Pi Day (3.14) and Happy National Dress for STEM day -- supporting and advocating for women working in STEM-related fields, and recognizing their achievements!!

This morning we’re waking up to a bit of sunshine... before increasing clouds, lead to a few isolated light snow showers and flurries popping up here and there.

Overall, we’re just looking at minimal amounts and trace totals... before Tuesday brings partly to mostly sunny skies.

The week ahead is expected to be on the quieter side.. with even a mini-spike in temps to the 40′s by the end of the week.

And a system for Wednesday looks to mainly stay south... but we’re likely to see a few scattered snow showers clipping the viewing area during the morning time.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

Weather on the Web 3-9-22 AM