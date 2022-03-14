Workforce Summit

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Finding quality workers is a struggled faced all across the County. On Friday,, The Aroostook Partnership’s Workforce Crisis Solution Summit was held to tackle this challenge.

The Aroostook Partnership is the only organization that works with every community in the County to develop the workforce. The need to fill positions to successfully run businesses continues to grow each year. The Aroostook Partnership held the Workforce Crisis Solution Summit to address this issue.

“This summit, this workforce crisis summit as we’ve called it is a call to the community for all of our businesses, economic development and leaders of Aroostook County to come together and really input what they have for perceived barriers to workforce growth and more importantly the solutions around those.” Says Paul Towle, President of Aroostook Partnership.”

Towle says the more than 40 attendees represent businesses in many different fields. “We’ve got a great cross-section of businesses from Aroostook County. North to South, we’ve got manufacturing, we’ve got banking, insurance, we’ve got forest products folks here so we’ve got a really good cross-section of the jobs that are in Aroostook County and employers are in Aroostook County. The Pandemic has certainly been a challenge to all areas of the country and really of the globe but I think we’re pulling out of that, we’re seeing that there’s much less of that distraction is going on and people found ways around this and I think the Pandemic is subsiding if you will so I think we’re getting back into full gear again so that will certainly give us a little bump.” added Towle.

Towle says this is just the start of the business revitalization of the County and that today’s summit was the first of many as they hope to attract a new young population to Northern Maine.

