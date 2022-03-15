Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask
Fire at Riverside Motor Court
Fire Destroys Riverside Motor Court in Caribou
Crowd shot
Workforce Summit
LD 2010
Electricity Relief Bill In Committee

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1,...
Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
20,000 evacuate besieged port in Ukraine as Kyiv is hit
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings