Electricity Relief Bill In Committee

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Following public outcry due to the rate increase for electricity, a bill has been introduced to help provide some relief.

The bill, LD 2010, An Act to Help Maine Residents with High Electricity Costs would help establish a tax rebate for certain electricity ratepayers.

The proposal would provide a $1,000 dollar tax rebate for residential customers and a $2,500 rebate for businesses. No details are available regarding the eligibility or criteria to receive the rebate as of yet.

A public hearing will be held, Tuesday, March 15th in the Legislature’s Committee on Taxation at 10 AM.

To Register to Testify or For More Information Please Visit:

https://www.mainelegislature.org/testimony/

