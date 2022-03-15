Interest in Pellets Grows As Oil Prices Rise

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

With heating oil in some parts of the state reaching over 5 dollars a gallon some are looking at alternatives to heat their homes. Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We’ve seen a lot of people switching even before the price went up.”

Nick Crane is an owner of Aroostook Milling in Houlton. He says due to recent spikes in oil and electricity costs, many are looking at alternatives like pellet or wood stoves to try and save money.

“You can save a lot of money by switching from oil to pellets right now. Right now wood pellets are like 5.25 a bag. I did a comparison the other day with oil, it was at 5.15 a gallon the day I did it, with pellets at $239 a ton, the average home at 1,500 square feet, you could save roughly $1900 dollars a year”

One resource available to consumers is the Governor’s Energy Office. On their website you can view breakdowns of heating fuel prices and how different methods of heating, such as oil, wood, pellet or electricity compare to each other. Based on the most recent update, Heating with pellets is half the price of heating oil, or if you used a wood stove, it is nearly a third of the price.

“We’ve seen more in the last few weeks coming in looking for pellet stoves and wood stoves. It is a good time of the year if you’re thinking about switching. You’re up and running, you’re ready for next year. You start getting into the fall, everyone gets starts busier, it gets a little trickier to get stuff done.”

Crane went on to say consistency in the price of pellets makes it very attractive to those looking to heat their homes for less. A look into the Governor’s Energy Office records of heating prices going back all the way to August 2021 confirms that the cost of pellets per million Btu has remained $16.24. For those looking to crunch the numbers themselves, the Governor’s Energy Office has a Home Heating Calculator, where you can insert quotes for different heating fuels, and see which one makes the most sense for your home.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

To view the Home Heating Calculator please visit:

https://www.maine.gov/energy/heating-fuel-prices

or

https://www.maine.gov/energy/sites/maine.gov.energy/files/inline-files/Home-Heating-Calculator.xls

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.