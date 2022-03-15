Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Weather on the Web 3-15-22 AM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We have a weak cold front approaching the area during the morning hours. As it pushes through the area, it has a chance of sparking off some isolated to scattered snow showers. Otherwise we’ll remain with a mix of sunshine and clouds heading throughout the day. By the time we get into this afternoon, northwesterly winds will have taken over, allowing for temperatures to stay a few degrees colder during the day today versus what we would have seen otherwise. High temperatures today are expected to rise into the lower to mid 30s for high temperatures. I think these numbers are a bit on the lower side, just because of the cloud cover locking in the warmer air during the overnight hours. I think some spots will have a better chance of reaching the mid to upper 30s before the afternoon is over.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Timing out the day tomorrow. Things are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. We have a chance of seeing some scattered to isolated snow showers during the day, but they won’t amount to much as temperatures will be too warm to support snow sticking to any surfaces. Some heavier snow squalls have the chance of putting down a coating of snow at most, but those spots will be very few and far between. High temperatures tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than what we see during the day today. High temperatures are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 30s. Places further south have the best chance of seeing some lower to mid 40s as southwesterly winds continue to bring the warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

St. Patrick’s Day right now looks to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures expected to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. This comes at a cost, as a storm system will be close enough to us to bring a chance for some rain showers during the daytime hours. For more details, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Tuesday!

