Presque Isle Home Declared Total Loss Following Fire

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A fire broke out at a home on Chapman Road in Presque Isle during the afternoon of March 15th.

Around 12:13 pm, the Presque Isle Fire Department responded to 91 Chapman Road for an attached garage which had caught fire. The fire quickly spread and engulfed the home, spreading into a closed off attic.

Presque Isle Fire Chief White said that everyone who was in the home got out safely, and the Red Cross was on scene and spoke with the homeowner.

Fire Departments from the surrounding communities of Easton and Caribou provided mutual aid and Presque Isle cleared the scene at 6 PM.

The fire is believed to be accidental with the cause by the owner who was in the garage earlier grinding on a wood splitter.

