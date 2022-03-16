Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We have a low pressure system sitting to our south over southern New England. While this isn’t a strong low pressure, it has been close enough to bring some scattered snow showers over southern Maine during the early morning hours this morning. We also have a high pressure system back to our north and east. This is forcing the low pressure system to stay to our south, resulting in a more cloudy, but dry day in store for the daytime today. The clouds will continue to linger throughout the day as low pressure passes to our south. I can’t rule out the chance for some isolated to scattered snow showers, but they’ll be few and far between throughout the day. Heading into the evening and overnight hours, there’s another chance for some scattered snow showers, but once again these don’t look to put down much in terms of accumulation, with maybe a half an inch at most in some high accumulation areas. Temperatures today will begin their warming trend for the rest of the work week. Highs are expected to climb up into the mid to upper 30s and even a few lower 40s are possible for parts of southern Aroostook county. Southwesterly winds will help to funnel the warmer air into the region, and will be on the breezy side heading throughout the day today.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading through the day Thursday, we have the chance of seeing some isolated rain showers during the morning hours. Otherwise expect skies to be mainly cloudy throughout the day and into the evening hours. The risk for some isolated rain showers continues through the overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures tomorrow will be a good 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what we have in store for the day today. They will remain warm heading throughout the evening and overnight hours, resulting in another warm day Friday to end the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be very similar to highs on Thursday. Some spots may be a few degrees warmer, resulting in a few spots that’ll have some lower 50 degree readings. For more details on that, as well as a look ahead to the weekend, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great and safe day!

