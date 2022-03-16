PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was a nice day today... with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, reaching mid-to-lower 30s for our highs.

A quieter weather stretch extends ahead this week... with rising temps over the next few days. By tomorrow, we’re likely to see a few 40s popping up. And areawide 40s are expected for both Thursday and Friday!

Increased clouds coverage lasts over the next few days... and with that, we can’t rule out the possibility of spot precip. Tomorrow looks to bring a few isolated flurries off-and-on. And both St. Paddy’s Day Thursday and the end of the week for Friday, have chance spot rain showers in the forecast.

We hold off on any major systems under the upcoming weekend. And Saturday PM into Sunday, looks right now to bring wintery weather back into play, with extended model guidance projecting a combination of snow showers and mix. We’ll continue to track and keep a close eye on the system moving ahead.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

