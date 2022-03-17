Advertisement

2022 Community Service Hero Awards : Charlene Buzza

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -They say those who are the happiest are those who do the most for others. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story about one local woman who is being recognized for helping to feed the community for over 7 years.

Charlene Buzza " I had this feeling this is where I should be, I don’t want to be religious and everything but it was like a calling, you need to be here”

Charlene Buzza began her career with the grace interfaith food table or gift in 2014 as a volunteer operator. She fit the organization so well that the following year she accepted the role of director.

Charlene” I just feel that that’s what we’re all supposed to do, we’re all supposed to help when and where we can”

Her selfless service and dedication to the community is one of the reasons she was nominated for the rotary community service award. Buzza says when she first heard the news, she was surprised.

Charlene " I sat down in my rocking chair and I said why, I was brought up to help people selflessly and I don’t do it for recognition, I do it because that’s what my parents told me to do a long time ago”

Buzza says for the last two years, she has tried to retire multiple times, but she would have left very large shoes to fill.

Charlene” this particular job may not fit everybody, but I feel like I’m a people person and that’s why I did it”

She was gracious enough to continue that role until recently when Ray Dube stepped up to fill those shoes,

Ray” it’s been real fun working with Charlene because she deserves it, she’s done a lot here with gift since I’ve been here and I’ve been here awhile”

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bison
Buffalo hit, killed in Fort Fairfield after herd escapes from farm
Chapman Rd Fire
Presque Isle Home Declared Total Loss Following Fire
.
State Trooper and Jeep struck by Tractor-Trailer in Kittery
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school

Latest News

Gene Cronin
2022 Community Service Hero Awards : Gene Cronin
Gene Cronin
Gene Cronin - Community Service Hero
Charlene Buzza
Charlene Buzza
VA Changes
Department of Veterans Affairs’ Proposed Recommendations Would Close Houlton, Fort Kent Clinics