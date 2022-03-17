2022 Community Service Hero Awards : Charlene Buzza

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -They say those who are the happiest are those who do the most for others. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story about one local woman who is being recognized for helping to feed the community for over 7 years.

Charlene Buzza " I had this feeling this is where I should be, I don’t want to be religious and everything but it was like a calling, you need to be here”

Charlene Buzza began her career with the grace interfaith food table or gift in 2014 as a volunteer operator. She fit the organization so well that the following year she accepted the role of director.

Charlene” I just feel that that’s what we’re all supposed to do, we’re all supposed to help when and where we can”

Her selfless service and dedication to the community is one of the reasons she was nominated for the rotary community service award. Buzza says when she first heard the news, she was surprised.

Charlene " I sat down in my rocking chair and I said why, I was brought up to help people selflessly and I don’t do it for recognition, I do it because that’s what my parents told me to do a long time ago”

Buzza says for the last two years, she has tried to retire multiple times, but she would have left very large shoes to fill.

Charlene” this particular job may not fit everybody, but I feel like I’m a people person and that’s why I did it”

She was gracious enough to continue that role until recently when Ray Dube stepped up to fill those shoes,

Ray” it’s been real fun working with Charlene because she deserves it, she’s done a lot here with gift since I’ve been here and I’ve been here awhile”

