2022 Community Service Hero Awards : Gene Cronin

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

They say ‘Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless’, and for one local man, his passion for the outdoors provides the opportunity for others in our area to enjoy it as well. Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We moved here when I was in 5th grade, so I was 10 years old. My mother learned how to ski out at Quoggy Jo so that first winter, it was one of the first things she got me involved with so I’ve been skiing in the county ever since.”

Gene Cronin of Presque Isle is passionate about healthy outdoor recreation to say the least. As the Presque Isle Recreation Director, his job is to provide opportunities and resources for the community to enjoy all that Aroostook County has to offer, but his work doesn’t end when he clocks out.

“We enjoy skiing, so I’m very involved in skiing in Aroostook County between Big Rock down in Mars Hill, and Quoggy Jo here in Presque Isle, Nordic Heritage Center. Skiing is a big part of my life growing up and now my girls growing up, so we enjoy giving back and helping out in those areas when we can.” says Cronin

Cronin, along with his two daughters often volunteer their time to help the three venues, doing everything from fundraising, to grooming trails, mowing lawns, and cooking in the kitchen, anything to help keep skiing alive and well in Northern Maine.

“Gene has been an integral figure for us here at Quoggy Jo since 2013. He’s done everything that you can ask for to keep the club going, he’s helped grow the club, he’s done fundraising. You’ll see Gene out here grooming, you’ll see him working on the lift, he’s never said no to me, he’s never given me a hard time, anything I need he’s always right here. Great guy, I have nothing bad at all to say about him and he’s very what you see is what you get from him.” says Chris Kilcollins - President, Quoggy Jo Ski Club

Cronin has been identified as a Community Service Hero by the Presque Isle Rotary Club, based on his volunteer work and commitment to outdoor activities and the community, and says he was surprised when he first found out.

“It was a wonderful surprise, obviously we don’t do it for the recognition we do it because we enjoy it, but yeah when I got the call it was a great surprise. Volunteering is great, it makes our community better and if you’ve got some spare time there’s nothing more rewarding than helping out and making Presque Isle a great place to be.” says Cronin.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.