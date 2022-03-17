Alternative Solutions for Rising Prices

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With oil and gas prices rising, many people are looking at efficiency projects to help them save money. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with the executive director of Efficiency Maine to learn more about rebates they offer to help reduce your heating and gas costs

Michael Stoddard - EXEC.DIR - EFFICIENCY MAINE " The very first thing that all of us can do is to use a little bit less of those energy types, and a great way to do that is to weatherize your home, we’ve all know that for a long time, it’s not the easiest project in the world to do.”

Michael Stoddard, the Executive Director of Efficiency Maine says that while weatherization is the answer to save money, it can take a while to do so correctly.

” It’s not gonna help you this week, it’s not gonna help you this month, because it takes time to plan a project like this . For next year and all the years after that, it’s absolutely a great way to start.”

Another thing Stoddard recommends is to make sure whatever heating system or vehicle you use, is the most efficient one you can get.

” The more efficient it is, the less energy you will have to use to run it. Heat pumps are the most efficient form of heating system and electric vehicles are the most efficient form of transportation system.”

Stoddard adds that even with rising electricity prices, the savings are still worth it.

” They also happen to use electricity, which while the prices have gone up, you are right, is relatively cheaper than heating oil or gasoline, or diesel fuel ”

There are many different types of rebates for weatherization, heat pumps, and even hybrid and electric vehicles. A link to all of the rebates available will be on our website, Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

