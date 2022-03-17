Canada Announces Plan to Drop Pre-Arrival Testing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good news for those who have avoided crossing into Canada due to pre-entry testing requirements.

Starting April 1st, The Canadian Government plans to drop pre-entry testing requirements for those who are fully vaccinated entering the country, almost 2 years to the day since the border first went under lockdown.

According to CTV News, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers will still have to face pre-entry, on-arrival testing and quarantine requirements. All travelers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app in order to enter proof of vaccination and other required information. The Canadian government has said that it has no plans to make boosters a requirement for travel.

