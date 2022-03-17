Department of Veterans Affairs’ Proposed Recommendations Would Close Houlton, Fort Kent Clinics

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Several Proposed Changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs could affect services in the Houlton and fort Kent areas. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard explains.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released the VHA Market assesment, which outlines recommendations to lawmakers and government officials that the VA could take to reduce cost and increase efficiency in the VA healthcare System.

Tracye Davis - Medical Center Dir - VA Maine Healthcare System " I just want to say I really appreciate how the recommendations are worded, because they are pretty broad and they leave room for opprotunity to explore... I think the key piece of these recommendations is that flexability opprotunity to make sure that we are doing whats best for not just the current generations of veterans but also the future generations.”

The report called the VA Hospital in Togus “Oversized and no longer in an optimal area” It also addressed low enrolee populations at Outpatient Care Sites. Two of the recommendations proposed to address the Outpatient Care Sites includes closing the Fort Kent and Houlton Clinics.

Tracye " and the way the recommendations are worded is that we would explore partnerships within the community and if we are successful with establishing a partnership within the community, we would then close the VA Access Clinic”

Davis added that this is only an initial recommendation to the Asset and Infrasture Review Commission, the Commision will review the proposals and make changes before passing their recommendation onto the president. leaving plenty of time for community input before any drastic changes are made.

Tracye” In terms of what that looks like, again, the way theyre written is actually pretty broad, so it really gives us an opprotunity to really partner with not just the veterans in that community but also organizations in the community to define what it looks like best for those particular areas”

One of the other recommendations includes expanding the access and use of telehealth medicine when it comes to routine appointments.

Tracye” Something that we’ve already started and youll see it in the recommendations to expand telehealth services across the state. we are already doing this we ramped up quite a bit during the pandemic using VA Video Connect Services, providing them healthcare services right to their home or wherever they are at that moment, but also recognizing that not everyone has good broadband access.”

Several VA clinics, including the one being built in presque isle, will include Telehealth Rooms and Staff for any veterans that dont have access to broadband or a computer to access telehealth services. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

