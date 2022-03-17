Fire at Riverside Motor Court leaves 38 without a home

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The Second Fire within a year left the Riverside Motor Court a total loss. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has more on the cause of the fire, and what is being done to help support those affected.

Completely Destroyed and Unsaveable, thats how one resident of the Riverside Motor Court described it. Matthew Dorczuk was one of the first people to see the smoke and immediately jumped into action.

Matthew Dorczuk - Riverside Motor Court Resident “I was actually, I just walked out to my car and I saw smoke coming out the roof so I immediately called 911, started banging on doors just to make sure people were safe.

Within minutes, the fire had started to spread according to Scott Susi,Fire Chief of the Caribou Fire Dept.

Scott Susi - Caribou Fire Chief " The office area was fully, fully engulfed in flames”

Dorczuk says that while the damage is bad, it could’ve been much worse.

Matthew”Thank god that I was here, who knows, half hour later it could’ve been more of a disaster than it already is...My main concern is for the older folks that were here, that dont have the means to just get up and go”

According to Chief Susi, while the official cause is still under investigation, They do have a good idea as to what caused it

Scott” Myself and the fire marshall both looked it over and we are going towards electrical after some investigation and interviews with some folks "

The American Red Cross was on scene to help provide assistance for the people involved

Caroline King - Executive Director, American Red Cross Northern and Eastern Maine “we are currently assisting 28 individuals including 4 children”

The Red Cross provides assistance with a number of different needs the people may have including financial assistance to replace lost clothing and items, care packages with comfort items, and of course tempoary housing. All of which are able to be provided because of previous financial donations

Caroline” Yesterday we spent some exorberent amount of money in hotel costs, and we pulled out the red cross visa card and thankfully previous people had made that work”

Of course, Red Cross is their for the initial emergency support, Community Support is the next step to help people affected get back on their feet.

Caroline” Just before I picked up the phone with you we were working with ACAP to determine their ability to support our work, these clients will be wrapped in the red cross hug initially, but the community will really rally behind them longterm”

While his home may be a total loss Dorczuk says for now, he is taking things one day at a time.

Matthew” things happen in life man and its all about change.”

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

