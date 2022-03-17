Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 bison are on the loose in Presque Isle after escaping from their farm in Fort Fairfield
Buffalo hit, killed in Fort Fairfield after herd escapes from farm
.
State Trooper and Jeep struck by Tractor-Trailer in Kittery
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Chapman Rd Fire
Presque Isle Home Declared Total Loss Following Fire
County Ag Report: PFAS
County AG Report: PFAS

Latest News

Weather on the Web 3-17-22 AM
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Community mourns college students killed in Texas crash
The research released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the...
Study: SUVs, pickups more likely than cars to hit pedestrians