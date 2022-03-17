PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and Happy St. Patrick’s Day. High pressure is sitting well off the coast, resulting in a weak front bringing some moisture into the region this morning. We’ll remain unsettled throughout the day today, but the good news is that temperatures will be on the warm side today, and even continuing into tomorrow.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the daytime today shows the chances for some isolated to scattered rain showers during the day today. These won’t amount to much, and will really serve more to keep surfaces wet during the afternoon and evening. The risk of these showers continue into the overnight, before finally letting up during the day Friday. High temperatures today climb up into the upper 40s and even a few lower 50s are expected in far southern spots. Southerly winds will continue to pump in the warmer air, and will lock it in place through the overnight hours and first thing tomorrow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow, we’ll continue to see the chance for some isolated to scattered rain showers during the morning hours and continuing into the afternoon. It’s during the afternoon that a cold front finally moves through the area, touching off any final chances for showers before winds shift into the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow have the best chance of getting into the mid to upper 40s to lower 50s during the day. As the cold front moves through the region, temperatures will drop off, and fall back into the 30s by the late afternoon and early evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days remain unsettled as our next bigger system approaches for the weekend. It appears to start during the afternoon and evening Saturday as snow, before warm air works into the region and has it transition over to rain during the morning hours of Sunday. More details can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday, and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day!

